Shootings

1 injured in shooting near Las Vegas airport

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 2:15 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Harry Reid International Airport.

The victim was struck near Paradise and Russell roads and transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Paradise and Russell are closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

