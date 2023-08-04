89°F
Shootings

1 injured in southern valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 9:13 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

At least one person was injured in a shooting Friday morning in southern Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 8:08 a.m. to the 2700 block of West Serene Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was shot in a home on the street, Metro wrote.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

