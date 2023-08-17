1 killed, 2 others shot in west Las Vegas; person in custody

One person was killed and two others were shot in west Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

(Review-Journal file)

Officers responded at 2:42 p.m. to the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Viking Road after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one person was found dead and two others were injured.

At around 3:25 p.m., police said a person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The department noted that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

