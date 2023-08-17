102°F
Shootings

1 killed, 2 others shot in west Las Vegas; person in custody — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2023 - 6:13 pm
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
People appear upset while Metropolitan police investigate at the scene of a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One person was killed and two others were shot in west Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded at 2:42 p.m. to the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Viking Road after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one person was found dead and two others were injured.

At around 3:25 p.m., police said a person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The department noted that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

