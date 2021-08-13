102°F
Shootings

1 killed, 6 injured in shooting near Sunset Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 3:47 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person was killed and six were injured in a shooting early Friday near Sunset Park.

Officers rushed to the 3100 block of East Sunset Road at 12:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Soon after the initial report, Henderson and Las Vegas police received calls from several local hospitals of gunshot victims being dropped off.

Investigators believe a fight broke out among a group of people drinking in the parking lot when one person started shooting at the others, injuring six teenagers. Someone fired back, striking the initial shooter.

The initial shooter died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The person’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

