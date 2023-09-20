82°F
Shootings

1 killed in central Las Vegas Valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 9:37 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley that has left one person deceased.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. for the 3300 block of Iberia Street, near West Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

People are asked to avoid the area because of a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

