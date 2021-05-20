1 killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed by a shotgun blast Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Marlin Avenue and 14th Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Marlin Avenue and 14th Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and 14th Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Officers were called at 10:26 p.m. to the 300 block of North 14th Street, near Stewart Avenue, after a person called police reporting a man found in the road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man, who was in his mid-50s, died at the scene.

Spencer said investigators are searching for video footage because there weren’t any witnesses to the shooting.

Detectives said the man was shot once with a shotgun and then the shooter left. But Spencer said police don’t have a description of the shooter.

“At this point, we have very little to go on,” he said.

Anyone with information can call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

