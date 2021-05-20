1 killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting
A man was killed by a shotgun blast Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas.
A man was killed by a shotgun blast Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas.
Officers were called at 10:26 p.m. to the 300 block of North 14th Street, near Stewart Avenue, after a person called police reporting a man found in the road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
The man, who was in his mid-50s, died at the scene.
Spencer said investigators are searching for video footage because there weren’t any witnesses to the shooting.
Detectives said the man was shot once with a shotgun and then the shooter left. But Spencer said police don’t have a description of the shooter.
“At this point, we have very little to go on,” he said.
Anyone with information can call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.