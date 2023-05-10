1 killed in shooting near Las Vegas airport

One person was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near Harry Reid International Airport.

(Getty Images)

One person was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near Harry Reid International Airport.

The shooting was reported at 1:22 p.m. near Paradise and East Russell roads, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where they died, police said.

The airport connector remained open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.