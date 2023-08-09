1 killed in suspected self-defense shooting, police say

One person was killed Tuesday night after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

One person was shot and killed Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on the 5200 block of Birdstone Court in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot and killed Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on the 5200 block of Birdstone Court in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed Tuesday night after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 11:24 p.m. to the 5200 block of Birdstone Court, near East Owens Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Bob Wicks.

Wicks said further information on the homicide would not be released because it is being considered by the Clark County district attorney’s office as a possible self-defense shooting.

The scene was still blocked off Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., and officers were talking to neighbors who lived on the street.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.