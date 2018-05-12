1 man dead after domestic-related shooting in Las Vegas

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a domestic-related shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a domestic-related shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley.

An argument between a man and a woman led to the killing at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of River Glen Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard and West Harmon Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department was initially called just before 9:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance at the apartment complex, Lt. Dustin Butler said. The couple “separated for a while,” he said, but the Police Department later received another 911 call reporting that the two were fighting again.

It wasn’t clear at what time the shooting happened, but the woman opened fire when the argument escalated, police said. She was in custody Saturday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately available. Metro’s homicide team will lead the investigation.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death was the 79th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 66th investigated by Metro, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

