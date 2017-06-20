1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police shot a person Tuesday morning inside an apartment at 1111 S. Cimarron Road after responding to domestic-related incident. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police shot and killed a man they said lunged at officers with a knife Tuesday morning in the western valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers used a stun gun before shooting the man inside an apartment at a complex near South Cimarron Road and West Charleston Boulevard, Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

Metro was initially alerted of an unknown problem about 12:15 a.m. at the complex, 1111 S. Cimarron Road. A second caller reported it was a possible domestic-related issue.

McMahill said two officers shot at the man, who they found hiding underneath clothes in a closet.

The man died at University Medical Center.

No officers or other people were injured, officer Larry Hadfield said.

This is the ninth police shooting by Metro this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

