1 man shot, 3 hurt in fight in east Las Vegas

A man was wounded in a shooting and three people suffered blunt force injuries during an altercation Sunday on North Pecos Road in eastern Las Vegas.

At 6:18 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of North Pecos about two blocks north of East Lake Mead Boulevard and located a man with a nonlife- threatening bullet wound to his back, police stated.

The man was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition, according to police.

Two men and a woman were located nearby with lacerations to their heads following a fight among people at the scene of shooting, police reported.

All three had been struck by an unknown blunt object, according to police.

One of the males and the female were admitted to a hospital in unknown condition while the second male was treated at the scene and released.

Detectives were investigating and further details were unavailable Sunday night.

