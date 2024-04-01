51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

1 man shot, 3 hurt in fight in east Las Vegas

More Stories
The Frank and Estella Beam Hall is seen following the shooting on the UNLV campus on Thursday, ...
UNLV videos capture gunman’s movements
Crime scene investigators for the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Friday, ...
Suspect in September shooting death arrested in California
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Victim in random Las Vegas apartment killing was ‘most beloved guy’ of company
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2024 - 10:21 pm
 

A man was wounded in a shooting and three people suffered blunt force injuries during an altercation Sunday on North Pecos Road in eastern Las Vegas.

At 6:18 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of North Pecos about two blocks north of East Lake Mead Boulevard and located a man with a nonlife- threatening bullet wound to his back, police stated.

The man was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition, according to police.

Two men and a woman were located nearby with lacerations to their heads following a fight among people at the scene of shooting, police reported.

All three had been struck by an unknown blunt object, according to police.

One of the males and the female were admitted to a hospital in unknown condition while the second male was treated at the scene and released.

Detectives were investigating and further details were unavailable Sunday night.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man with knife shot, killed by Las Vegas police outside Target
recommend 2
Victim in random Las Vegas apartment killing was ‘most beloved guy’ of company
recommend 3
‘Shattered that he’s gone’: Family hopes for answers in man’s killing in Arizona
recommend 4
Woman on parole accused in ‘random’ shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex
recommend 5
3 women, dog found dead after NLV police shoot, kill male suspect; man identified
recommend 6
Coroner IDs man killed by Las Vegas police