1 person injured after northeast Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating Wednesday morning after a man with two gunshot wounds walked into a northeast valley convenience store.

Police responded about 3:30 a.m. to reports of an injured man at Family Food Mart, 3455 N. Nellis Blvd., near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The 21-year-old man told police he was shot somewhere to the north of the convenience store. He was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder, Gordon said, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, Gordon said.

