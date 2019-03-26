1 person injured in central Las Vegas shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 12:17 p.m., officers received several calls of gunshots heard at 5020 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Tropicana Avenue, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the calf, Rivera said.

One man whom police believe might be the suspect is in custody, Rivera said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

5020 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas NV