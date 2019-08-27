1 person injured in shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

One person was taken to University Medical Center after being shot near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards Tuesday afternoon.

One person was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, just before 2 p.m. after a caller told police a person had been shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

No arrests had been made as of 3 p.m., OcampoGomez said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.