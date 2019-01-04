1 person shot at Wild Wild West casino in Las Vegas

A person was wounded in a shooting late Friday morning at the Wild Wild West hotel and , Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metro Police work outside of Wild West West casino in Las Vegas after a shooting on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Police were called to the hotel, 3330 W. Tropicana Ave., west of Dean Martin Drive, where one person had been shot and wounded, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield said.

The shooting happened in or near the entrance of one of the rooms at the hotel, which open to the parking lot or the pool, he said.

Hadfield did not have information about the person who was shot or the extent of the person’s wounds.

The shooter fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly heading southbound on the Interstate 15, Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

