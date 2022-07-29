97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

1 person shot east of downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2022 - 3:47 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot multiple times near downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wardelle Street, near North Mojave Road. The condition of the victim was unknown, according to Las Vegas police.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
2
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
3
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
4
Deal struck in high-stakes legal battle over Formula One Las Vegas race
Deal struck in high-stakes legal battle over Formula One Las Vegas race
5
Monsoon storms possible in Las Vegas area for several days
Monsoon storms possible in Las Vegas area for several days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST