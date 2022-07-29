1 person shot east of downtown Las Vegas

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wardelle Street.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot multiple times near downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wardelle Street, near North Mojave Road. The condition of the victim was unknown, according to Las Vegas police.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

