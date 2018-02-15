Shootings

1 person shot in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2018 - 12:45 pm
 

A person was shot Thursday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called just after 12:10 p.m. to the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Officers are trying to determine if there were any other victims. The shooter is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

