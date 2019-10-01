1 person shot multiple times in east Las Vegas, police say

The victim was hospitalized at University Medical Center in an unknown condition after the shooting Tuesday afternoon near an AutoZone store in east Las Vegas.

AutoZone Auto Parts shop at 4885 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

One person was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane about 12:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting near an AutoZone Auto Parts shop at 4885 E. Charleston, Las Vegas police said.

As of 1:20 p.m., the circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in an unknown condition.

Las Vegas police continued to investigate. As of 1:20 p.m., police said no shooter was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

