1 person wounded in northeast Las Vegas shooting

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called just before 1:10 p.m. to a business near East Washington Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police are interviewing witnesses. The suspect remains at large.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.