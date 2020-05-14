1 seriously injured in shooting on Tropicana near UNLV campus

Las Vegas police on Thursday afternoon were investigating a shooting near UNLV that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Thursday afternoon were investigating a shooting near UNLV that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the shooting about 12:35 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, west of Maryland Parkway near the UNLV campus, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.