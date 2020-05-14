86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

1 seriously injured in shooting on Tropicana near UNLV campus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2020 - 1:53 pm
 

Las Vegas police on Thursday afternoon were investigating a shooting near UNLV that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the shooting about 12:35 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, west of Maryland Parkway near the UNLV campus, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
2
Clark County COVID-19 cases surge for second day, topping 5K
Clark County COVID-19 cases surge for second day, topping 5K
3
First grass laid on field tray at Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium
First grass laid on field tray at Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium
4
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
5
3 Las Vegas restaurants won’t reopen after statewide shutdown
3 Las Vegas restaurants won’t reopen after statewide shutdown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley - VIDEO
A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armed robbery in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Surveillance video of a March 12, 2020, armed robbery at a business in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man gets 30 years to life in Las Vegas rape and murder - VIDEO
Charles Talley, who was convicted of rape and murder, tried to blame the 2018 death of Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55, on a seizure as he was sentenced to prison Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking woman in connection with armed robbery - VIDEO
(James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman was sentenced to life in prison for helping kill a disabled man - VIDEO
On Monday, March 2, District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered Jennifer Mustachia to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 47-year-old Edward Turner inside his east valley home in 2015. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police looking for Sun City robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business located on Del Webb Boulevard. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his fatal DUI case. He is expected to spend several years in prison. Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the wreck on May 30, 2019. (James Schaeffer and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson man sentenced to life for killing young daughter - VIDEO
Justin Bennett, 26, was sentenced to life in prison for beating his 3-year-old daughter to death in 2016, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate after a driver crashes into a wall - VIDEO
Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall in east Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The man was suspected of drunken driving and arrested. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge dismisses attempted murder case - VIDEO
Prosecutors are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn a judge's decision to dismiss attempted murder and battery charges at the start of a trial this week. District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez dismissed the charges on Tuesday after prosecutors delayed in calling a witness to testify. (Clark County District Court and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST