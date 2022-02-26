1 shoots at police, surrenders to SWAT in central Las Vegas

One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers in central Las Vegas on Saturday.

One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue in central Las Vegas about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank. The person surrendered to the SWAT unit. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded to a report of an illegal shooting just after 12:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank.

When the person refused to come out of a structure in the area, SWAT was called in and the person surrendered peacefully.

No one was injured, and no officers opened fire. Hank did not specify how many shots were fired in total.

“Our officers showed tremendous restraint from being shot at,” Hank said. “They did not fire back in an effort to de-escalate the situation and protect the citizens and bring this to a peaceful resolution. It shows all the training our officers are going through for de-escalation.”

