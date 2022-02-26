53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

1 shoots at police, surrenders to SWAT in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2022 - 4:46 pm
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block ...
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue in central Las Vegas about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank. The person surrendered to the SWAT unit. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block ...
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue in central Las Vegas about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank. The person surrendered to the SWAT unit. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block ...
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue in central Las Vegas about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank. The person surrendered to the SWAT unit. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block ...
One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers on the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue in central Las Vegas about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank. The person surrendered to the SWAT unit. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was arrested after police said the person opened fire on officers in central Las Vegas on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of an illegal shooting just after 12:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank.

When the person refused to come out of a structure in the area, SWAT was called in and the person surrendered peacefully.

No one was injured, and no officers opened fire. Hank did not specify how many shots were fired in total.

“Our officers showed tremendous restraint from being shot at,” Hank said. “They did not fire back in an effort to de-escalate the situation and protect the citizens and bring this to a peaceful resolution. It shows all the training our officers are going through for de-escalation.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
14 shot, 1 killed at hookah lounge party in central Las Vegas
14 shot, 1 killed at hookah lounge party in central Las Vegas
2
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
3
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
4
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
5
Derek Carr sheds light on coaching change, contract talks
Derek Carr sheds light on coaching change, contract talks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST