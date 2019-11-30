1 shot at northwest Las Vegas shopping center

One person was shot when gunfire erupted in front of a crowded shopping complex in northwest Las Vegas late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police officers respond to the scene of a shooting near the entry of the Cheyenne Commons shopping complex at Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting took place near the entry of the Cheyenne Commons shopping complex at Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart confirmed that one person had been shot and was transported to University Medical Center. “It looks like it’s possibly domestic-related,” Stuart said Friday evening.

One resident told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was driving along when he heard the gunshots.

“I saw two guys and a girl running, and I saw one guy go down. It was a shootout,” Sam Williamson said. “I kept hearing the ‘pow, pow, pow,’ and I was like what the hell is going on here. It was scary . He could’ve killed somebody. He could’ve killed anybody.”

The shooting happened near a Marie Callender’s Restaurant and one vehicle involved in the shooting could be seen sitting on Rainbow Boulevard. It occurred at a busy time just before rush hour, and police had cordoned off a wide swath of the shopping complex.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Rainbow just south of Cheyenne.

