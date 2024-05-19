71°F
1 shot at UNLV parking garage, school says

Police vehicles are seen outside of the UNLV Gateway Garage on in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. A shooting occurred at the garage late Saturday night. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police vehicles are seen outside of the UNLV Gateway Garage on in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. A shooting occurred at the garage late Saturday night. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2024 - 12:12 am
 
Updated May 19, 2024 - 7:23 am

One person was shot at the UNLV Gateway Parking Garage across the street from UNLV’s main campus late Saturday night.

UNLV Emergency Notifications issued a shelter in place for the nearby You Apartment Complex at 11:44 p.m. after the shooting reported around 11:35 p.m.

UNLV lifted the shelter in place order around 1:19 a.m. Sunday, and said there was “no threat to campus.”

At 1:48 a.m., UNLV said that the shooting victim had been taken to a local hospital and released.

The suspect fled the area south and away from the campus, UNLV said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

