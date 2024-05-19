1 shot at UNLV parking garage, school says

One person was shot in a parking garage across the street from UNLV’s main campus late Saturday night.

Police vehicles are seen outside of the UNLV Gateway Garage on in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. A shooting occurred at the garage late Saturday night. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot at the UNLV Gateway Parking Garage across the street from UNLV’s main campus late Saturday night.

UNLV Emergency Notifications issued a shelter in place for the nearby You Apartment Complex at 11:44 p.m. after the shooting reported around 11:35 p.m.

UNLV lifted the shelter in place order around 1:19 a.m. Sunday, and said there was “no threat to campus.”

At 1:48 a.m., UNLV said that the shooting victim had been taken to a local hospital and released.

The suspect fled the area south and away from the campus, UNLV said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

