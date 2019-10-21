1 woman hurt after Henderson police shooting at apartment complex

A woman is in an unknown condition after a police shooting Monday at a Henderson apartment complex, a knowledgeable source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A woman is in an unknown condition after a police shooting Monday at a Henderson apartment complex, a knowledgeable source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

No officers were hurt in the incident, but a child was injured, the source said. More details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

The Henderson Police Department at 1:30 p.m. announced that officers were investigating an “active scene” in the area of South Eastern Avenue and West Horizon Ridge Parkway.

The department did not release any other details, and a police spokeswoman reached by phone about 1:45 p.m. refused to confirm that a shooting had occurred.

A neighborhood post to the Ring app, which lets users share videos from their Ring video doorbells and other information with neighbors, indicated that the scene was centered at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments.

The complex is located at 10701 S. Eastern Ave. A picture on the Ring app showed several ambulances at the scene, and the accompanying post described officers who appeared unharmed sitting on the sidewalk, crying.

Henderson police will release more information near the scene at an unknown time, the spokeswoman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.