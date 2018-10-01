1 year after Las Vegas shooting, ‘every day gets harder’

The healing process continues, but the wounds remain as painful as they were a year ago for Debbie Montoya, who considered Cameron Robinson her own son.

Cameron was one of 58 people killed during the Route 91 Harvest festival, one year ago, on Oct. 1.

“No, it’s not any better. It’s very hard. Actually, every day seems to get harder because it’s reality,” Montoya recently said. “The day I met Cameron, our hearts were knitted never to unravel even in death.”

Robinson was attending the festival with his boyfriend when he was shot in the neck. The 28-year-old was a legal records specialist for the city of Las Vegas. He lived in Cedar City, Utah, but drove to Las Vegas for work.

“I know it’s supposed to get easier and I know Cameron would want me to pull up my bootstraps and do what I need to do, but it’s still hard. I miss him,” Montoya said.