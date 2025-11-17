11-year-old victim in 215 Beltway road rage shooting identified

A GoFundMe page for the child who was shot and killed described him as a “happy, loving boy” who was an eager learner that loved playing soccer and Roblox.

Henderson Police Department investigates the death of an 11-year-old child stemming from a road rage incident westbound on the 215 Beltway near the Gibson Road exit on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A GoFundMe drive has identified the 11-year-old child shot and killed in a fatal road rage incident on a Henderson freeway on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 as Brandon Dominguez. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe drive has identified the 11-year-old child shot and killed in a fatal road rage incident on a Henderson freeway.

An online fundraiser identified the victim of the Friday shooting as Brandon Dominguez. The page was written by Victor Ayala, who is listed as Dominguez’s uncle, and described the boy as “the light of our family — our happy, loving boy with the biggest heart, the silliest personality, and a joy that filled every room he entered.”

A representative from GoFundMe said the company is in touch with the organizer “to help ensure all funds get to the right place. In the meantime, funds are being safely held by our payment processors.”

The Clark County coroner’s office has not released the boy’s name.

Dominguez was an eager learner who loved playing soccer and the online game Roblox, according to the GoFundMe page. “Losing him has left a hole in our family that can never be filled,” Ayala wrote.

The GoFundMe named medical costs and family expenses as primary points for financial need. By Sunday evening, the fundraiser had collected nearly $9,000 toward its $20,000 goal.

Road rage led to fatality

Dominguez’s death followed a heated road rage encounter on the 215 Beltway, Henderson Police Department Chief Reggie Rader said.

During a news briefing Friday, Rader said an SUV and sedan were “jockeying for position” trying to pass each other around 7:30 a.m. Police said both drivers rolled down their windows to argue before the sedan driver pulled out a handgun, firing a shot at the backseat of the SUV where Dominguez was sitting.

The SUV driver, Dominguez’s stepfather, then rammed his vehicle into the sedan, sparking what police called another “heated exchange.” Police said Dominguez died from his injuries despite the efforts from first responders and University Medical Center staff.

Police identified 22-year-old Tyler Johns as the suspected shooter on Friday. Henderson Justice Court records show Johns was charged with open murder and two additional felony charges related to discharging a firearm from a vehicle into another vehicle.

A Henderson judge denied Johns bail on Saturday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to Henderson Justice Court records.

