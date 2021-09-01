14-year-old arrested in deadly shooting near UNLV

Las Vegas police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting this month near UNLV.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Aug. 8 after a ShotSpotter alert near an apartment complex on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Raymond Roseby, 28, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believed he was sitting in his car and talking to someone through his driver’s window when that person opened fire. The shooter left the scene.

A log maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department noted that a 14-year-old boy had been arrested in the shooting.

Police were unable to provide more information unless the boy is certified as an adult.

His charges remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

