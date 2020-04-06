15-year-old charged in east valley attempted murder

A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a man while discharging 14 shots in front of a central valley school and boys and girls club.

Martin Flores-Chiquin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies after authorities say he shot a man while discharging 14 shots in front of a school and boys and girls club.

Court records indicate Martin Flores-Chiquin, of Las Vegas, was arrested in the Jan. 19 shooting in the 2800 block of East Stewart Avenue. An arrest report for Flores-Chiquin said police were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. in front of the Boys and Girls Club at 2801 E. Stewart. The location of the shooting is also very close to Variety Elementary School on Stewart.

Police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to University Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police interviewed witnesses who said a large group of man confronted two males shortly before the shooting, and that the “suspects claimed the gang 28th Street.” Fourteen casings from a 9 mm handgun were found at the scene. When police spoke to the shooting victim, he said he and a friend were walking to a convenience store at Stewart and Eastern Avenues when a group of young men approached.

“This is our block, this is 28th,” one man yelled.

Another yelled “just show him whose block it is,” according to an arrest report for Flores-Chiquin, before gunshots rang out.

Flores-Chiquin was arrested after police reviewed video surveillance from multiple cameras on the block. An investigator wrote in an arrest report that the video from one camera “appears to capture Flores shooting at the victims.” Flores-Chiquin was subsequently arrested after an unrelated fight at Rancho High School, an arrest report states.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14. In addition to attempted murder, Flores-Chiquin faces charges of battery, assault, and conspiracy.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.