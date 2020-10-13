$150K bail for man accused of shooting at Las Vegas police

Shane Loyd, 43, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center in connection with the shooting on the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

A judge set bail at $150,000 on Tuesday for a man arrested after he was accused of shooting at officers in east Las Vegas a day earlier.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer said prosecutors would charge Loyd with at least two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon on a protected person, along with several other counts related to people in the area at the time Loyd fired a revolver during the exchange of gunfire and before police arrived at the scene.

While investigating initial reports of the shooting, officers found someone with a temporary protective order that had not been served.

As the officers served the order, police said Loyd, identified by neighbors as “Showboat,” walked up and shot at the officers. One officer shot back, and Loyd ran from the scene.

While running from officers, the man “turned and fired several more rounds,” police said. Officers took cover and lost sight of the man.

Neither the officers nor Loyd, who was later found hiding in an electrical shack on Tropicana, were hurt in the shooting.

Along with attempted murder, Loyd faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, drug possession and being a prohibited person with a gun, court records show.

Monday marked the 16th police shooting involving Metro officers this year, half of which were fatal, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

2002 assault

Loyd has been convicted of assault after he attempted to hit an officer with his car while fleeing from police in 2002, according to court records.

On Aug. 16, 2002, Metro gang detectives were searching for a “wanted person” leaving a funeral service for two Rollin 60s gang members. The wanted person was in the passenger seat of a car that Loyd was driving when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, according to Loyd’s 2002 arrest report.

The passenger jumped out of the car, but Loyd sped away until officers rammed the car to stop it.

Loyd “attempted to accelerate towards detectives, leaving tire skid marks on the roadway,” but another police vehicle rammed into the car, the report said. No officers were hurt.

He pleaded guilty to felonies of assault, refusing to stop for an officer and receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.