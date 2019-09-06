16-year-old injured in shooting north of downtown Las Vegas

A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in a residential area north of downtown Las Vegas, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 2000 block of Constantine Avenue, near Eastern and Washington avenues, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Aden OcampoGomez. School police who were patrolling while a nearby high school dismissed students found the 16-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Clark County School District police spokesman Bryan Zink said.

School police applied a tourniquet to the boy while Metro officers arrived, Zink said. It was not immediately clear if he was a Clark County student.

He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, although the extent of injuries was not immediately clear, OcampoGomez said.

“Some individuals” were detained by police near the site of the shooting, OcampoGomez said.

School district police remained at the scene helping with the investigation.

