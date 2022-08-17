96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

16-year-old shot by another teen, records show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2022 - 11:12 am
 
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

A 16-year-old was fatally shot last month by another 16-year-old in a friend’s bedroom, according to records from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner’s office.

Pedro Bautista died July 18 just before 2 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. He was shot in a friend’s bedroom on the 700 block of East Sahara Avenue.

Officers were initially called to the home at 12:40 a.m. July 18 after a report of a shooting, according to Metro records.

The shooter was listed as a 16-year-old boy, but his name was not immediately released. No further information was available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
2
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
3
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
4
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
5
A’s in Vegas furthering ballpark talks with casino magnate
A’s in Vegas furthering ballpark talks with casino magnate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST