16-year-old shot by another teen, records show

A 16-year-old was fatally shot last month by another 16-year-old in a friend’s bedroom, according to records from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner’s office.

Pedro Bautista died July 18 just before 2 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. He was shot in a friend’s bedroom on the 700 block of East Sahara Avenue.

Officers were initially called to the home at 12:40 a.m. July 18 after a report of a shooting, according to Metro records.

The shooter was listed as a 16-year-old boy, but his name was not immediately released. No further information was available.

