17-year-old charged in double shooting ambush in Las Vegas

Jorge Arana (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A teen is charged with ambushing and shooting two people in what police say was an attack motivated by domestic violence.

Jorge Arana, 17, faces two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and a single charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. The charges stem from the April 1 shooting of Arana’s ex-girlfriend and an adult male who was with the teenager in a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Alou Drive, near North Pecos Road and East Owens Drive.

The male victim was shot six times, including at least one shot to the left side of his head, but survived. The teen girl was also shot at least twice and suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police wrote in an arrest report for Arana that witnesses told police they saw him approach the vehicle and start shooting. Officers learned that Arana was previously in a relationship with the teen victim, that he was allegedly abusive to her and that he had repeatedly texted her demanding to know where she was on the day of the shooting.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a criminal complaint was filed against Arana on April 7. Bail was set at $100,000 and he posted that bail on April 7. Arana was released from the Clark County Detention Center on high-level electronic monitoring and ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Police also wrote in the arrest report that when he was questioned by police, he initially gave them a fake name. No place of residence for Arana was listed in the report, Justice Court or jail records.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.