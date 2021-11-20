18-year-old booked on murder charge in shooting near UNLV

Jeremiya Hines is being held without bail on charges of open murder and attempted murder, according to jail records.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police talk to people at the scene where they are investigating a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting near UNLV last week.

Jeremiya Hines is being held without bail on charges of open murder and attempted murder, according to jail records.

Booking logs indicates Hines was arrested in the shooting of Christopher Masters, 48, on Nov. 9.

Investigators said at the time that Masters was in a fight with another man in an alley between Royal Crest and Hazelwood streets, when he was shot. The shooter ran off before police arrived.

Details on how police identified Hines were not available Friday afternoon.

Hines has a court hearing set for Tuesday morning.

