Shootings

19-year-old shot and killed in Henderson

Henderson police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Review-J ...
Henderson police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2025 - 10:39 am
 

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in a residential area in Henderson early Tuesday, police said.

Police and fire units were called at 1:22 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Warm Springs Road, near Green Valley Parkway, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Henderson Police Department said in a press release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel, police said.

The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once kin have been notified, according to the release. No suspects have been identified, and the shooting remained under investigation, police said.

Additional details were not released. The killing marked the fourth homicide investigation in Henderson’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 702-267-4911. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips leading to a felony arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward, police said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

