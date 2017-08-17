ad-fullscreen
Shootings

2 arrested after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2017 - 4:37 am
 
Updated August 17, 2017 - 6:08 am

Two people are in custody after shots were fired early Thursday morning on the Strip.

No one was injured in the 3:35 a.m. shooting just outside of Harrah’s, 3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi. Two people were arrested shortly after the shooting, he said.

The sidewalk in front of Harrah’s was closed off while police investigated, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
