2 arrested in quadruple shooting have gang ties, police say

Las Vegas police said the two men arrested in an August shooting that killed two people and injured two others were known in the area for gang involvement.

Bobby Torres, left, and Ivan Herrera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Bobby Torres, 27, and Ivan Herrera, 20, were arrested Sept. 2, and each has been charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Officers were called at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 29 to Vegas Market, 777 E. Twain Ave., after four people were shot while walking in the alley, the Review-Journal previously reported.

According to an arrest report released Monday, detectives used fingerprints from a nearby liquor store, video surveillance and interviews with a woman who survived the shooting to identify the suspects.

7 rounds fired

The men used two handguns to fire seven rounds, killing two men and injuring two other people, according to police.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the men who died as Anthony Mitchell, 24, and Phillip Zuniga, 46.

The woman told police she was walking through the area with her brother, Zuniga, and his friend, Mitchell, as well as another friend when they ran into a group of men who began firing at them.

Police said Herrera is a known member of the Sureno gang. At 18, he faced charges of battery on a protected person and discharging a gun, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. The case was bound to District Court and sealed, records show.

Torres also has a history in Justice Court dating to 2012, just before he turned 19, according to court records.

He was convicted in 2015 for possession of stolen property and sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections but was placed on probation instead. The next year he was convicted of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and sentenced to a minimum of three years in NDOC.

Both men are being held without bail pending a hearing Oct. 22.

