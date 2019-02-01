2 arrested in shooting at Las Vegas extended-stay complex

Two teenage suspects face conspiracy and attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a southeast valley extended-stay apartment complex.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two teenage suspects face conspiracy and attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a southeast valley extended-stay apartment complex.

Joshua Turpin, 17, and Demarco Roach, 18, were arrested Thursday, each on two felony counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, jail records show. They are being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas police initially detained three people after the shooting about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Siena Suites, 6555 Boulder Highway.

Further details surrounding the pair’s arrests were not immediately available.

Shortly after the first call reporting the shooting, a man called 911 and said his friend had been shot in the leg, police said at the time. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but his condition Friday was not known.

Court records show Turpin pleaded guilty to battery and theft last month in connection with an October 2018 case. His 90-day jail sentence was suspended on the condition that he stay out of trouble and complete larceny and impulse control counseling, according to the same records.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing not amounting to burglary in a separate case opened on Jan. 6, records show.

Meanwhile, Roach was cited for petit larceny last month, according to court records.

A status check in the shooting case is scheduled Monday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court, jail records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

6555 Boulder Highway, las vegas, nv