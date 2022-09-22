2 booked in Summerlin shooting of teen girl, boyfriend

Two men are accused of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting of a teenager and her boyfriend earlier this month in Summerlin.

Malachi Garey, left, and Elijah Warren (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men are accused of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting of a teenager and her boyfriend in Summerlin, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Malachi Garey, 20, was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, according to jail records.

Elijah Warren, 19, was arrested Friday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

The girl was driving her boyfriend and two other people around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 11 near Villa Marbella Street and Palo Brea Drive when two males shot at the girl’s vehicle, Metro Lt. David Gordon said at the time. The girl and her boyfriend were both shot.

The girl drove to the Red Rock Resort parking lot to call for help.

She was treated for her wounds at Red Rock, while her boyfriend was hospitalized and expected to undergo surgery on Sept. 12. Neither shooting victim has been identified.

Metro later said the girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend were on their way to pick up another female when someone opened fire on them.

Garey faces six counts of attempted murder, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and one count each of conspiracy to commit murder and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

Warren faces one count of conspiracy to commit murder and a charge of violating probation.

Garey was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and grand larceny in May 2021. He pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed firearm or other deadly weapon. Court records indicate he was released from custody two weeks before the shooting on Aug. 25 and ordered to report to Hope for Second Chances to begin the program the next day.

Warren pleaded guilty in March to robbery and dissuading a witness from testifying. He was sentenced to probation.

