2 charged in possible gang shooting at Las Vegas apartment

Two men were arrested in May in what may have been a gang-retaliation shooting at a Las Vegas Valley apartment, according to an arrest report.

Dasean Williams, left, and Marcus Palmer (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested two men in early May after they allegedly broke into an apartment with at least six people inside and began shooting, seriously injuring one, in what detectives described as possible gang retaliation.

Dasean “DayDay” Williams, 22, and Marcus “Polo” Parker, 23, are charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, burglary with a deadly weapon, home invasion, battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records show.

About 2 a.m. May 7, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex. The location was redacted in police documents.

No one was at the unit when police arrived, but officers found 43 “bullet impacts” to the outside wall, 82 “impacts” in the apartment and 54 spent cartridge cases, according to an arrest report.

While at the scene, police received a 911 call from a woman saying she was taking her boyfriend to a hospital after he had been shot. The man was transferred to University Medical Center’s trauma center, the report said.

Detectives determined that another man who was in the apartment, who was a “self-admitted member of the criminal street gang ‘YNIC,’” may have been the target of the shooting. The report did not indicate why he was targeted or if the shooting suspects were associated with a gang.

After speaking with witnesses, police believe that Williams, Parker and two other men drove to the apartment complex. As one person waited as a getaway driver, Parker, Williams and another man walked up to the unit and knocked on the door.

One man inside the apartment went to answer the door, but it was kicked in, knocking the man to the ground. Police said the three men began shooting into the apartment with weapons one witness described as rifles. The man who answered the door was shot in his right arm and was grazed by a bullet on his chest. Witnesses told police that another man in the apartment was injured, but it was “only a graze.”

As the three men ran away, security footage captured one of the them, later identified as Williams, slipping and hurting his ankle, the report said.

A police officer on the highway attempted to follow the suspects’ car as it fled, but the officer lost sight of the vehicle as it sped north on Interstate 15, the report said. It was unclear from the report how Williams and Parker were arrested by police, but investigators did confirm Williams had an ankle injury consistent with the injury seen in the surveillance footage.

Both were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on May 8.

It was unclear if police have identified the other two men involved in the shooting. Williams and Parker do not have other co-defendants listed in court records.

In 2015, Parker pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, District Court records show.

In December, Parker was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, but he was released from custody after posting $20,000 bail in January, according to court records. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for June 9.

In July 2017, Williams pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and battery constituting domestic violence, court records show.

They both remained in jail Thursday, Williams with $100,000 bail and Parker without bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing in their shared case is scheduled for Wednesday.

