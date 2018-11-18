2 children, ages 9 and 15, injured in North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police are seeking help finding multiple suspects in a suspected targeted shooting that left two children injured early Saturday morning.

Shooting suspect, taken from security camera (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police were called at about 2 a.m. to the shooting on the 3600 block of Hamlin Place, near Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release sent Saturday evening.

When officers arrived they found a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both children were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police spokesman Aaron Patty said Saturday evening. The girl was shot multiple times, and the boy was shot once.

Police determined that a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Dart, pulled up to the house before the shooting. A driver stayed in the car while two men got out and approached the house.

One of the men then fired several shots through the front door, police said.

Police believe that the people inside the home were targeted by the suspects, who possibly knew the victims. Multiple adults and children were inside the home during the shooting.

“This is obviously another disturbing shooting,” Patty said, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. “We just want to work with the community when it comes to these issues.”

The shooting comes a little more than two weeks after the death of an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed Nov. 1 as she sat at the kitchen table in her North Las Vegas home.

Police were called about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 1 to investigate reports of gunshots in a neighborhood in the far northeast valley near the 215 Beltway and Losee Road.

Five family members were in the house at 6705 Courtney Michelle St. when gunmen opened fire. Angelina Juliana Erives, 11, was the only one struck. She died at UMC that night of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police believe the gunmen were involved in a gang dispute and targeted the wrong house.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

