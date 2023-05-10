81°F
Shootings

2 children shot on northwest Las Vegas neighborhood street

Two children were shot while standing in the street in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2023 - 7:56 pm
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tu ...
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tu ...
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two children were shot while standing in the street in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and North Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

He said a boy and a girl were shot and taken to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. The children were then transferred to University Medical Center.

“We don’t know yet what led up to the shooting we just know that two juveniles were shot and it appears they were standing in the street when it happened,” Phenis said.

One child suffered life threatening injuries. The other child’s injuries were not life threatening, according to Phenis.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday evening.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

