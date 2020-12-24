37°F
Shootings

2 critical after shooting in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2020 - 6:45 am
 
Updated December 24, 2020 - 7:45 am
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting early Thursday that left two people critically wounded.

Lt. Noel Roberts said two people suffered gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Russell Road.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m., according to Roberts.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was scheduled to give a news briefing at 8:45 a.m. on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

