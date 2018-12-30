2 critical after shooting outside North Las Vegas apartments

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday afternoon after a shooting in North Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called around 3 p.m. to the area of Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, east of Interstate 15, to find three people injured as a result of a shooting, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

A male and female victim were shot outside of an apartment complex, while another male was grazed with a bullet. The two people shot were transported to University Medical Center and were in critical condition Saturday afternoon, Leavitt said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

