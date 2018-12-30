Shootings

2 critical after shooting outside North Las Vegas apartments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2018 - 4:41 pm
 

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday afternoon after a shooting in North Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called around 3 p.m. to the area of Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, east of Interstate 15, to find three people injured as a result of a shooting, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

A male and female victim were shot outside of an apartment complex, while another male was grazed with a bullet. The two people shot were transported to University Medical Center and were in critical condition Saturday afternoon, Leavitt said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

