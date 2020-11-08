2 dead, 1 injured in domestic-violence shooting in Henderson

The scene is contained, and a suspect is not outstanding, according to police spokesperson Katrina Farrell.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 42-year-old man and 36-year-old woman are dead after a domestic violence-related shooting, Henderson police reported Sunday.

Police were called at 2:35 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Warm Springs Road, where “banging and yelling” could be heard in the background by the call taker, police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicates the subjects were involved in a domestic relationship where an argument ensued between parties just prior to gunshots being fired, the release said.

A 36-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

