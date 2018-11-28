2 friends in custody after fights in northwest Las Vegas

Two men were taken into custody Wednesday morning after two separate incidents involving a handgun in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to gunshots being fired in the area of 8001 N. Durango Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Two friends in their 20s had been drinking and got in a fight when one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot it in the air.

No one was injured and the two men fled. Shortly afterward, Gordon said, one of the men, a 23-year-old, was taken into custody.

Less than 30 minutes later, police responded to a domestic disturbance inside a house in the 8700 block of Shady Pines Drive.

Gordon could not confirm but said police believe a man involved in the domestic dispute was the second man who got away from the earlier shooting.

A 22-year-old man pointed a gun at his sister, Gordon said. The father wrestled the gun away from the man and the two fought outside.

Gordon said Metro’s air unit spotted the fracas and neighboring homes were evacuated.

A perimeter was set up around the house, but after a while, police realized the suspect was not inside.

While investigating further, police spotted the suspect walking near Lowe’s at 7751 N. El Capitan Way where he was taken into custody.

8001 N. Durango Drive, las vegas, nv