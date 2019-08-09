2 hospitalized after shooting in central Las Vegas

Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were hospitalized in unknown condition Thursday night after report of a shooting in a central valley home, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called just before 9:50 p.m. after a report of shots fired in a home on the 700 block of Madison Avenue, near H Street and West Washington Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

When police arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, Phenis said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the scene Thursday night.

