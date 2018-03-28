2 hospitalized after shooting in East Las Vegas Valley

Two people were injured Tuesday night after a shooting at a house party in the east valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Buck Island Street on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Buck Island Street on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two people were injured Tuesday night after a shooting at a house party in the east valley.

The shooting was called in about 10:50 p.m. at a home on Buck Island Street, near Owens Avenue and Sloan Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

The people who were shot were hospitalized, but as of 11:30 p.m. their conditions were unknown.

Police have blocked off the entire neighborhood while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

N Buck Island St, Las Vegas, NV 89156