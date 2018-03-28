2 hospitalized after shooting in East Las Vegas Valley

Two people were injured Tuesday night after a shooting at a house party in the east valley.
The shooting was called in about 10:50 p.m. at a home on Buck Island Street, near Owens Avenue and Sloan Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.
The people who were shot were hospitalized, but as of 11:30 p.m. their conditions were unknown.
Police have blocked off the entire neighborhood while they investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
N Buck Island St, Las Vegas, NV 89156