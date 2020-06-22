2 hospitalized after shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after two people were shot in the northwest valley on Monday.

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating after two people were shot in the northwest valley on Monday.

Officers are on scene at the 3100 block of North Rancho Drive, and two people have been taken to the hospital, police said.

“It appears there is a person of interest in custody at this time,” police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.