2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas

Two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a shooting at a 99 Cents Only Store in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at the 99 Cents Only Store on North Rancho Drive at Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas Monday, June 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers responded to the store, 3141 N. Rancho Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, police said in a release at 3:51 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said a man caused a “major disturbance” in the store and became angry when he was asked to leave. The man shot an unarmed security guard once. Another shopper then shot the man one time.

The man who shot the security guard was apprehended nearby, and both were transported to University Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

